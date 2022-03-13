Caitlyn Jenner shares thoughts on not being involved in 'The Kardashians' Hulu show

Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): Even though American TV personality and former athlete Caitlyn Jenner has been thrilled about her family's new Hulu show, she's also disappointed that there won't be any role for her to play in the forthcoming series.

According to People magazine, recently while expressing her support for the streaming service's upcoming reality series, which stars Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn tweeted, "I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow."

"And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family," she added.



In a follow-up statement on Friday evening, Caitlyn echoed her sentiments about how happy she is for the show and her family, while also explaining it is "unfortunate" that she will not be taking part in it.

"Of course at the same time it is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show. With that said, I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues!" she wrote in a second tweet.

Hulu had released the first official trailer for 'The Kardashians' in February. It will premiere on April 14 with new episodes airing every Thursday, as per People magazine. (ANI)

