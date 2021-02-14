Caitlyn Jenner shuns down rumours about running for California's governorship

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI) American television personality and retired Olympic gold medallist, Caitlyn Jenner recently shot down rumours of her planning to run for governor in California.

According to Fox News, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum was rumoured to be eyeing California governor Gavin Newsom's job. Newsom, who is a Democrat, had come under fire and is currently facing a threatened recall over his leadership during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, her team has said that Jenner has not even considered making a gubernatorial bid.



In a statement given to People magazine, Jenner's manager Sophia Hutchins said "Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children."

In recent years, the transgender activist has been vocal about her political beliefs. She recently faced a fierce backlash from peers after revealing that she voted for Trump back in 2016.

Jenner shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner with ex-wife Kris Jenner. She has a total of 10 children in all, 6 biological and 4 step-children, including Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian. (ANI)

