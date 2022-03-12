Caitlyn Jenner to host boxing event

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): American reality TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner will be hosting a Celebrity Boxing event in Florida.

In a video obtained by Page Six, Jenner could be heard saying, "I am so excited, but on the other hand, I'm always excited. I just signed on with Official Celebrity Boxing to host their June 11 event in Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Stay tuned, more details as we get closer."



Source told the outlet that this inclusion of Jenner, who transitioned in 2015, for the match is a way to pave a path for transgender athletes to participate in the sport.

This event won't be Jenner's first time participating in a boxing event, although it will be her first time hosting it.

As per Page Six, previously, in a 2009 charity match for the Dream Foundation that aired in an episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' she fought, and beat, bodyguard Mark Behar in the match, but Behar later claimed the fight was staged. (ANI)

