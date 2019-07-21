Libby Boyce with her son Cameron Boyce, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Libby Boyce with her son Cameron Boyce, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Cameron Boyce's mother opens up about his death

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:42 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Days after the demise of her son Cameron Boyce, his mother Libby Boyce opened up about losing the 20-year-old.
In a heartfelt tribute that she shared on Instagram on Saturday, Libby wrote, "He is my compass."
She shared a monochrome photo of herself and late Cameron. The picture shows the mother-son duo sharing a sweet and special moment together.

Cameron died suddenly after suffering a "seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy," his family had said in a statement released at that time.
Since Boyce's passing, his family has taken to social media to open up about their devastating loss.
"I'm overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received," Victor Boyce wrote on Twitter earlier this month. "It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can't wake up from. I can't thank you guys enough," his mother wrote.
Recently, the late actor's sister (and only sibling) Maya Boyce opened up about her brother's death online in a heartwarming tribute.
"Yes, he died," she wrote on Instagram, alongside several snaps of her and her brother. "Yes, I'm sad. Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else's."
To pay a tribute to the late actor, his family has launched a charitable trust named 'Cameron Boyce Foundation'," reported People.
It is aimed to provide artistic and creative outlets to young people as an alternative to use resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.
The Disney Channel star's co-stars Debby Ryan, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and more encouraged fans to donate to the foundation. (ANI)

