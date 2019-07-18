Cameron Crowe invites Jimmy Fallon for cameo in 'Almost Famous' musical adaption

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor and television host Jimmy Fallon who made his debut on the big screen with 'Almost Famous,' has been invited by the film's director Cameron Crowe for a cameo in the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of the movie.

A representative of the show explained that 'The Tonight Show' host Fallon "has an open invitation to perform the role he created when the show comes to Broadway . . . Judging by his enthusiasm, you can bet we'll be making his Broadway dreams come true."

In the film, Fallon played the role of big-time Stillwater manager Doug Hope, who was brought in to replace the meager Dick Roswell (essayed by Noah Taylor).

Fallon, wearing comically large aviator eyeglasses and a brown leather jacket, boasts about his qualifications to the band while sharing a pretty insane outlook on the future. (ANI)

