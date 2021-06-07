Camila Cabello thanks fans for body-positive messages after beach photos go viral

Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): Singer-actor Camila Cabello sent love to her fans who showered her with body-positive messages after her candid bikini pictures went viral on social media.

Camila Cabello caught the paparazzi attention while she was enjoying a Miami beach day with boyfriend Shawn Mendes. According to US Weekly, the 'Havana' star was showcasing her beach body in a stunning blue-patterned bikini, when she was clicked and soon after the snaps surfaced online.







In the aftermath of the viral pictures, fans showered her with lovely messages including body-positive shoutouts.

"I'll never stop talking about how hot is Camila Cabello's body," one Twitter user wrote after seeing the pictures.



"This is normal, girls. Please follow the lead of real beauty and truth. Not superficial ideas that are unrealistic, dangerous & manipulating," another added.

Without directly addressing the photos that were taken on Wednesday- June 2, as per US Weekly, Camila took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "thank u for the love yesterday and today, i love y'all."

The 'Senorita' singer had previously slammed body-shamers in 2019 after she got her eyes on an offensive headline about photos of herself. Taking to her Instagram handle at that time, she wrote, "Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn't suck in my stomach!"

"But then I was like... of course there are bad pictures, of course, there are bad angles, my body's not made of f-king rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they're seeking a perfection that's not real," she added.

She continued by explaining that she worries about the kids who see such headlines as well as edited social media images. Specifically, she thinks about her sister Sofia, who is "10 years younger than her."

She wrote explaining, "They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality, and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT'S the norm. ?!!! It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman's body. Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural. I won't buy into bulls-t today!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the former 'Fifth Harmony' member awaits the release of her upcoming romantic drama 'Cinderella 'in which she will be playing the lead role alongside the 'Handsome Devil' star Nicholas Galitzine. (ANI)

