Camila Mendes's one year anniversary post is just adorable

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American actor Camila Mendes's recent one-year anniversary post for husband Charles Melton is dripping love.
On Friday the 25-year old actor shared an intimate picture on Instagram while celebrating the anniversary.
"365 days. I love you," Mendes captioned the snap, which showed the Riverdale stars kissing on a boat with a stunning view of the sun setting behind them.
Melton also celebrated the big day by sharing a picture of the couple cuddling up together on another boat ride with their hair blowing in the wind.
"I love you," he wrote.
Back in May, the actor opened up about their romance telling Entertainment Tonight, as reported by People, at the premiere of Melton's film 'A Sun Is Also a Star' that "[h]e does [write me love letters]."
"He's a hopeless romantic, for sure," Mendes said.
Melton further explained about the sweet gesture of writing love letters to your beloved during an episode of People and said, "It's just the simple things, you can just say something like 'I'm thinking about you.'"
"There's just something special about writing love letters, folding it up and putting it into the envelope and finding a stamp," Melton said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:09 IST

