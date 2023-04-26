Canadian actor dies after undergoing 12 surgeries to look like BTS' Jimin

Los Angeles [US], April 26 (ANI): Shocking! Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci died after undergoing a dozen cosmetic surgeries over the course of a year in order to look like BTS singer Jimin.

Colucci passed away on Sunday at the age of 22 in South Korea, Page Six reported.

Colucci, who moved from Canada to the K-pop (Korean popular music) mecca in 2019 in pursuit of a career in entertainment, went under the knife on Saturday to remove jaw implants he had put in last November.



Following the operation, which he apparently knew was risky, Van Colucci developed an infection and had to be intubated. Unfortunately, he died hours later.

In the last 12 months, Colucci spent USD 220,000 on 12 surgeries, including a facelift, a nose job, an eye lift, an eyebrow lift and a lip reduction, among others.

Colucci's original features included dark blond hair and blue eyes. He also stood tall at 6 feet and weighed 182 pounds. (ANI)

