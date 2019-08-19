Cardi B (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Cardi B (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Cardi B believes Jay-Z 'has the power' to bring Colin Kaepernick back to NFL

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): American pop-singer Cardi B is confident enough that rapper Jay-Z will bring player Colin Kaepernick back into the National Football League (NFL) after the recent controversy.
According to Fox News, the former San Francisco quarterback hasn't played in the league since the 2016 season, after he opted out of his contract following disputes over kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality against people of colour.
The 31-year-old player shared a video last week reminding NFL teams that he was "still ready" to play if called upon.
The 26-year-old pop-singer told TMZ on Saturday that, "Accor" I feel like Jay-Z can bring back Colin Kaepernick. I feel like he has that power. I feel like Jay-Z can do it."
The singer also believed that despite the controversy surrounding Jay-Z pairing his Roc Nation entertainment brand with the NFL, she believes his motives are pure towards the player.
"I think that he could make a change. I don't think he'd go on an NFL deal without an agreement," she explained. "I feel like he went in there like, 'All right, if you guys want me to work with y'all, y'all need to put my peoples in there.' I feel like he's gonna change it."
The Brooklyn rapper came under criticism for his NFL partnership from many Kaepernick supporters, including Kaepernick's long-time girlfriend, TV personality Nessa, for pairing his Roc Nation entertainment enterprise with the league.
"We will never turn our backs on Kaepernick because your idols decided to work with the same organization that is actively keeping Colin unemployed all because he peacefully protested against social injustice in black and brown communities, specifically police brutality," Nessa, 38, wrote on Instagram Thursday night.
Last week, the NFL announced that it is collaborating with Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, which will help select music artists for high-profile performances, including the Super Bowl. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:58 IST

Kevin Smith announces 'He-Man' animated series on Netflix

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Here's some good news for movie buffs out there. Filmmaker Kevin Smith is all set to bring 'He-Man' to Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:52 IST

Kartik Aaryan stuns in never-seen avatar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's next-gen star Kartik Aaryan is all set to feature in the sequel of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The actor unveiled the poster of the film on Monday, sharing his first look from the comic-thriller.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:36 IST

Nikki Bella gushes over Artem Chigvintsev as they start dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Nikki Bella after dating John Cena is now thanking the "Universe" for giving Artem Chigvintsev in her life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:09 IST

Netflix announces animated Elvis Presley spy series

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): On the 42nd death anniversary of American singer Elvis Presley, Netflix has announced the adult animated action-comedy series 'Agent King'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:39 IST

Chrissy Teigen says 'lip about to explode' due to altitude sickness

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen is known for sharing the good, the bad and the ugly, including any health scare, with her fans and followers on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:08 IST

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' mints $180.2 million globally

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Quentin Tarantino's latest flick 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is gaining huge appreciation at the box office worldwide. The film has managed to rake in $180.2 million globally.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:04 IST

Kim Kardashian admits she would do anything for Paris Hilton

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has always been there for the people who support her, especially for her close friends.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:57 IST

Janhvi Kapoor to debut in short film on Netflix

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Fresh face of Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor is soon going to make her digital debut with Zoya Akhtar's short film "Ghost Stories" on Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:54 IST

Wishes pour in for Gulzar as he turns 85 today

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known by his pen name "Gulzar sahab" turned 85 today, and several Bollywood stars extended their warm birthday wishes to the renowned lyricist-poet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:19 IST

'Saaho' new poster: Prabhas and Shraddha flaunt sizzling chemistry

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): With its release date drawing close, makers of 'Saaho' are making sure that movie-buffs remain on the edge of their seats as they wait for the flick to hit the big screens.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:47 IST

Kangana looks elegant as she dons Rs 600 saree to Jaipur

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): While we always gush over the expensive wardrobe of actors, Kangana Ranaut wore a simple cotton saree costing just Rs 600 On her way to Jaipur today. Yes, you heard right!

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 14:29 IST

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' turns two, director thanks cine lovers

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): With 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' completing two years today, the director of the film and Filmfare award winner Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared pictures from the sets of the film on her Instagram, thanking her fans for the love they have showered on her venture.

Read More
iocl