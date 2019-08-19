Cardi B believes Jay-Z 'has the power' to bring Colin Kaepernick back to NFL

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): American pop-singer Cardi B is confident enough that rapper Jay-Z will bring player Colin Kaepernick back into the National Football League (NFL) after the recent controversy.

According to Fox News, the former San Francisco quarterback hasn't played in the league since the 2016 season, after he opted out of his contract following disputes over kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality against people of colour.

The 31-year-old player shared a video last week reminding NFL teams that he was "still ready" to play if called upon.

The 26-year-old pop-singer told TMZ on Saturday that, "Accor" I feel like Jay-Z can bring back Colin Kaepernick. I feel like he has that power. I feel like Jay-Z can do it."

The singer also believed that despite the controversy surrounding Jay-Z pairing his Roc Nation entertainment brand with the NFL, she believes his motives are pure towards the player.

"I think that he could make a change. I don't think he'd go on an NFL deal without an agreement," she explained. "I feel like he went in there like, 'All right, if you guys want me to work with y'all, y'all need to put my peoples in there.' I feel like he's gonna change it."

The Brooklyn rapper came under criticism for his NFL partnership from many Kaepernick supporters, including Kaepernick's long-time girlfriend, TV personality Nessa, for pairing his Roc Nation entertainment enterprise with the league.

"We will never turn our backs on Kaepernick because your idols decided to work with the same organization that is actively keeping Colin unemployed all because he peacefully protested against social injustice in black and brown communities, specifically police brutality," Nessa, 38, wrote on Instagram Thursday night.

Last week, the NFL announced that it is collaborating with Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, which will help select music artists for high-profile performances, including the Super Bowl. (ANI)

