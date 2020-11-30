Cardi B issues apology after Thanksgiving celebration backlash

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B responded to backlash Sunday (local time) over her Thanksgiving celebrations where she appeared to host a large gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Page Six, over the weekend, the 28-year-old rapper tweeted, "12 kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit !!" which ignited commentary from followers as public health officials urged Americans to limit their Thanksgiving festivities to a small number of people as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The 'WAP' rapper claimed she wasn't trying to offend anyone with her holiday celebration.



"Sorry, my bad wasn't trying to make nobody feel bad. I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me. I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasn't trying to offend no1," she tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Cardi, who previously posted photos on Thursday of her Thanksgiving Day with 2-year-old daughter Kulture, also replied to a fan who addressed COVID testing.

"ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week.Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED !" she posted.



She then fired off another message to critics.

"People be trying tooo hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world," Cardi tweeted.



As reported by Page Six, earlier this month, Cardi filed to dismiss her divorce petition against husband Offset, who posted a video Thursday of the Thanksgiving festivities. (ANI)








