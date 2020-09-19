Cardi B says she has 'not shed one tear' since filing for divorce from Offset

Washington [US], September 19 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B said she is not upset and has not shed a tear since filing for divorce from Offset.

According to People Magazine, the 27-year-old rapper got candid about the separation in an Instagram Live video on Friday (local time), revealing she's "not hurt" about ending her three-year marriage.

While responding to the outpour of support from fans amid her divorce, Cardi said, "I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it."

"I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed one tear," she said.

Cardi admitted that although her previous fallout with Offset made her "stressed out" and "sad," she isn't upset about their latest split.

"This time, I wasn't crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s** that ever happened before. It's not because of the cheating," she said, before refuting rumours that Offset "has a baby on the way."

Cardi touted, "I'm seeing people [saying] 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f*** complete lie. No, that's bull***t."



The Grammy winner went on to explain why she had called it quits with the Migos rapper, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

The 'WAP' rapper said, "I just got tired of f*****g arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be... you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people."

During the Livestream, Cardi said, "I don't do stunts. I don't need stunts and I don't need any stunts that come to family to sell anything. I don't understand why people want [the] reason for the divorce to be something so, so bad."

Cardi continued, "Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f*****g grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."

"You just get tired of the arguments and the build-up. You get tired sometimes," she said "And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes you just want to leave. What is so bad about that?"

"I want to say thank you to everybody they've been showing me, love," Cardi added. "I'm great. I'm okay. I'm not down. I'm not devastated. I'm not hurt."

People Magazine reported that the 'Money' hitmaker filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday, citing the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for reconciliation." (ANI)

