Cardi B, Will Smith enjoy their 'face-swap' clip

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B with actor Will Smith's face? The latter shared a funny fan-made clip on Instagram, where Cardi B's face has been digitally swapped for his.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Smith jokingly wrote, " Y'all are doin' Too Much!! Hahaha... This is SO GOOD. Anybody know who did this??"

Cardi B also replied to the post and wrote, "Who did this to us."



Later, the rapper too shared the clip on her Instagram and accompanied it with a rather comic caption, "That one time I drank biotin."

The video features 'Cardi Smith' on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, telling about how her name came into being.

"You know my sister's name is Hennesy, so everybody used to call me 'Bacardi'."

"Then it was my Instagram name, Bacardi, Bacardi B, but for some reason, my Instagram kept getting deleted, and you know what I think it was Bacardi, that had something to do with it. So I just changed it to Cardi B," she added.

The two haven't worked together in any project yet.

Cardi B is buckling up for her forthcoming and debut film 'Hustlers', where she will be seen alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

Meanwhile, Smith recently released his latest film 'Aladdin', which is an adaptation of Disney's classic animated film of the same name. (ANI)