Carey Mulligan to feature in Netflix drama 'The Dig'

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 30 (ANI): British actor Carey Mulligan has been roped in to star opposite Ralph Fiennes in the period drama 'The Dig' on Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is based on a true story and set at the turn of World War II. 'Dig' focuses on a widow (Mulligan) with a hunch that her land contains buried riches. The hunch ultimately pays off.

The 34-year-old actor will be playing the widow, Edith Pretty, while Fiennes will play Basil Brown, a local archaeologist who works with the widow only to see himself pushed aside by museum curators.

The series is being helmed by Simon Stone while Gabrielle Tana is the producer on board.

Initially, the project was set up with BBC Films, with Nicole Kidman attached to star opposite Fiennes, before moving to the streamer. Mulligan has previously worked with Netflix on the Dee Rees drama 'Mudbound.'

The actor was recently nominated for Oscars for her role in lone Scherfig directorial drama 'An Education.' (ANI)

