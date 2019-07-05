Carice van Houten
Carice van Houten

Carice van Houten thinks #MeToo led to less nudity in 'Game of Thrones'

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 11:18 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): It's been more than a month since we bade adieu to HBO's insanely popular show 'Game of Thrones', but the discussions surrounding the series don't seem to end.
The show got famous pretty early on for its nude scenes, but never lost its popularity even as the nudity became a lot less frequent in the fantasy drama.
Carice van Houten, who played Melisandre in the show, also showed off quite a bit of skin over the seasons, and in a new interview with Deadline, she spoke about the experience of going nude in both 'GoT' and the 2006 film 'Black Book'.
"Yes and no," she said on being asked if she ever felt uncomfortable about the nudity.
"It wasn't my favourite thing in the world at all. But yes, in Black Book, I experienced nudity on set. The Dutch are quite open-minded, we're a bit easier with that. but it's never comfortable being the only one undressed on set. It was before I had a child. I would be more uncomfortable now. The times have changed in many ways. Back then, it was all a little overwhelming. No one forced me into anything, but in hindsight, I might have been a little more cautious with it," she said of the nude scenes.
The star also spoke about the #MeToo movement's impact on the show and how much less nudity there was in later seasons of 'GoT'.
#MeToo, which rose to public consciousness during the show's run, was brought up, with Deadline commenting that the fewer scenes of nudity in later seasons were 'a reaction to that changing climate'.
The actor replied, "Yes. It also showed that you don't need it."
Clarke made her feelings on the matter clear in a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May, where she opened up about how frustrating it is to being getting asked about the nudity, despite not having done any in many seasons.
"But the last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman," she said in reference to having famously not wanted to star in 'Fifty Shades of Grey'.
"And it's annoying as hell and I'm sick and tired of it because I did it for the character. I didn't do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God's sake," she added.
Van Houten also opened up about a specific scene that involved no nudity but has stuck in the minds of viewers for years. In season five, Melisandre convinced Stannis to sacrifice his own daughter to the Lord of Light, and then we watched Shireen burn at the stake. The actor said she would likely look at that scene very differently now.
"I wasn't a mother back then. I think I would have found it more troubling now. Of course, it's fiction, but that was raw and gruesome. I remember first reading it and thinking, 'are we actually going to do this scene?," she told Deadline.
After an eight-year-long journey, the HBO show 'Game of Thrones' left behind an undeniable legacy as one of the most popular series. From months of anticipation and excitement to being shocked and sad with unexpected deaths, the show gave its fans a world full of imagination. The final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on May 19. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 22:32 IST

'The Wolf of Wall Street' producer Riza Aziz arrested in Malaysia

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian PM Najib Razak, who produced Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer 'Wolf of the Wall Street' was arrested in Malaysia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:44 IST

Kim Kardashian West wins lawsuit against fashion company

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): American reality star Kim Kardashian reportedly won the suit she filed against a fashion company in February.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:39 IST

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor visit Rishi Kapoor in NYC

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, has been visited by a slew of B-Town celebrities. Joining the bandwagon are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:23 IST

Quentin Tarantino gives insights into Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood', filmmaker Quentin Tarantino got candid about details of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt's characters and also hinted about the inspiration behind Brad Pitt's role in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:01 IST

'A Capitol Fourth' celebration is about importance of being an...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Actor John Stamos is bracing up to host the annual 'A Capitol Fourth' concert special, which commemorates the US Independence Day, for the third consecutive year. He revealed that this year's celebration is about 'the importance of being an American.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:56 IST

Akshay Kumar unveils poster of 'Mission Mangal', true story of...

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): After revealing the reason behind choosing 'Mission Mangal' earlier today, actor Akshay Kumar has unveiled the first poster of the much-awaited film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:43 IST

The 911 call, made after Nipsey Hussle was shot, released

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): The 911 call, made right after rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in Los Angeles in March, has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:25 IST

Jussie Smollett wants federal court to investigate his case

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett, who is facing a lawsuit filed by Chicago city officials, wants the case to be transferred to the federal court from the State court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:01 IST

It's been a year: Sonali Bendre completes one year of fighting cancer

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Exactly one year ago from today, actor Sonali Bendre shared about her being diagnosed with high-grade cancer! Marking her one year journey of battling the deadly disease, the actor beautifully acknowledged her 'New Normal' in an Instagram post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:41 IST

Catch a glimpse of Gerard Butler's 'Angel Has Fallen'

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): New poster of Gerard Butler's upcoming flick 'Angel Has Fallen' is here to leave you amused and wanting for more.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:35 IST

Akshay Kumar says he chose 'Mission Mangal' for his daughter

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Revealing the reason behind choosing 'Mission Mangal', actor Akshay Kumar says he has done the film, especially for his daughter, Nitara, and children of her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:53 IST

Dia Mirza praises MP Pradyut Bordoloi

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Dia Mirza, who is United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, is all praises for Nowgong MP Pradyut Bordoloi as he raised the issue of illegal coal mining in the Lok Sabha during zero hour.

Read More
iocl