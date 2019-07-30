Carissa Pinkston, Image courtesy: Instagram
Carissa Pinkston, Image courtesy: Instagram

Carissa Pinkston admits lying about being transgender to avoid backlash for her comments

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Model Carissa Pinkston recently came under fire for falsely coming out as a transgender in an attempt to avoid backlash after posting a series of transphobic comments.
It all started in May when the model began to post a series of homophobic statements to a Facebook account, which she used by the name Rissa Danielle, reported E! News.
In the since-deleted posts that were re-shared by social media users later, the 20-year-old model claimed that transgender people "want to be perceived" as male and female, but that in the "biological context there are Males and Females."
In another post, she also stated that she believes, "Being Transgender does NOT make you a woman. It makes you simply Transgender."
While her comments began to draw receive flak, she didn't appear to understand the consequences of her actions and continued to speak about the topic.
"I really do want to take back my Trans comment because if they can say they're Women I can reclaim my virginity," she said in one of her alleged final posts on the matter.
The model was fired from her agency, Elite Models, over the statements, according to Paper magazine, as cited by E! News. During her time at the agency, she modelled with big brands like Marc Jacobs and Coach.
However, instead of apologising, she made a confession no one saw coming.
"I'm Transgender. I transitioned at a very young age and I've lived my Life as a Female ever since," the influencer claimed on social media.
She then tried to clarify her posts by explaining that her comments were a "reflection of my inner insecurities," and not homophobic statements.
She added, "I wasn't ready to come out about it yet, but today I got fired and I've been receiving hate mail and death threats ever since so I'm being forced to tell the truth."
A fellow model Aleece Wilson got involved and tried to reveal the truth. Wilson, who previously worked with Carissa on a Nike shoot, immediately called her out for "lying to thousands of people" about her identity.
"I've seen baby pictures of Carrissa, I've seen her fully naked, I've been around this women long enough to fully know her. We have many trans friends this conversation would have definitely been brought up," Aleece insisted.
Carissa replied to Aleece, "It's sad because I really thought you were my friend."
However, just as fast as she made the shocking revelation, she took it back.
"I panicked and I thought if I came out as Trans that I could somehow make things better for myself but it appears I've only made things worse," Pinkston confessed.
She also blamed her actions on her tender age and human nature, while simultaneously apologising for the "transphobic remark." Going forward she noted that she hopes to "move on" and prove that she is "so much more than this incident."
However, the damage was done by then. Screenshots from her Instagram story showed that she later shared photos of herself with Euphoria star Hunter Schafer. Carissa said that Schafer is no longer friends with her.
She captioned, "I hate to do this because this doesn't concern her but, me being 'Transphobic' is stupid. I have been friends with Hunter way before all these comments and now she won't even talk to me."
Hunter is yet to comment on the matter. However, Aleece Wilson has since taken to her Instagram story to thank the followers who "stuck with me during this madness."
Carissa has since deleted all of her apology posts from Instagram. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:55 IST

Katy Perry loses 'Dark Horse' copyright suit

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry who was engaged in a legal trial concerning one of her songs to be infringing the copyright, has lost the suit.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:49 IST

Shabana Azmi joins the cast of 'Sheer Khurma'

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Shabana Azmi is all set to join Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta in 'Sheer Khurma'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:43 IST

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner get matching tattoos to pay tribute to late dog

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Actor Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas lost a member of their family last week when their late pup, Waldo Picasso was killed in an accident.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:41 IST

Farhan Akhtar 'thrilled' to have Paresh Rawal on board 'Toofan'

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is all set to join Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next directorial 'Toofan' starring Farhan Akhtar

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:21 IST

Ariana Grande apologises for insensitive JonBenet Ramsey joke

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande apologised to her fans after she made an insensitive joke about the late pageant princess JonBenet Ramsey, who was murdered at the age of six.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:14 IST

Jennifer Lopez reveals she has never driven a car!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): What do you gift someone who has everything? That was Alex Rodriguez's dilemma when he was deciding what to give his fiancee Jennifer Lopez on her birthday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:07 IST

Selena Gomez receives most unique birthday wish!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Birthday celebrations don't seem to stop for Selena Gomez who turned 27 recently and two of her friends proved that they are her real buddies!

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:48 IST

Hailey Bieber addresses "baby fever" comment, shuts down...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Supermodel and singer Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber has an announcement to make, she and her husband are not planning on having children anytime soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:52 IST

Nicole Kidman's daughters to lend voices for 'Angry Birds 2'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Look out Hollywood! Actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban's daughters made their big television debut on the second season of the insanely popular HBO drama series 'Big Little Lies' this year. And now Sunday Rose (11) and Faith Margaret (eight) have landed ev

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:51 IST

Brad Pitt feels Harvey Weinstein scandal rattled Hollywood like...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt compared the infamous Manson family murders, which took place in 1969, to the Harvey Weinstein scandal, saying they rattled and changed the course of Hollywood in the same way.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:12 IST

Hungarian artist accuses 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism

New Delhi (India) July 30 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Judgementall Hai Kya' has been stealing the limelight ever since its inception. The film opened to good reviews but looks like the controversies are yet to leave the film's side.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:27 IST

Late actor Gabe Khouth's family raising funds for his funeral

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Family of 'Once Upon a Time' actor Gabe Khouth who died of a cardiac arrest last week, is urging people to come together and generate funds for the late actor's funeral.

Read More
iocl