Carmen Chaplin to direct documentary on Charlie Chaplin
ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:15 IST
<p>Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): <a href="/search?query=Charlie Chaplin">Charlie Chaplin</a>'s granddaughter Carmen is all set to direct a theatrical <a href="/search?query=documentary">documentary</a> on the legendary comedian, which will be titled '<a href="/search?query=Charlie Chaplin">Charlie Chaplin</a>, <a href="/search?query=a Man of the World">a Man of the World</a>'.<br />The upcoming film will present a largely unexplored, new facets of the creator of the iconic character - The Tramp, reported Variety.<br />Moreover, Carmen is also co-writing the <a href="/search?query=documentary">documentary</a>'s screenplay with Amaia Remirez.<br />It is being produced by Stany Coppet, Dolores Chaplin and Ashim Balla. Remirez, Nano Arrieta and Silvia Martinez are also joining the project as producers.<br />The <a href="/search?query=documentary">documentary</a> is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2020.<br />"Determined to subvert audience expectations of a <a href="/search?query=documentary">documentary</a> on the silent film master, the storytellers envisage a dynamic fusion of animation, film excerpts, interviews with artists and Chaplin's children, and cinema verite footage of Roma life today coming together to a soundtrack of new interpretations of Chaplin's original compositions," the filmmakers said in a statement. (ANI)<br /></p>