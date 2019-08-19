Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire (L to R)
Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire to host 2019 CMA Awards

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood is all set to host the 2019 CMA Awards but unlike the past 11 years, singer Brad Paisley won't join her on stage. Instead, Underwood is getting a little help from music icons and guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.
The Country Music Association announced the details of the upcoming award ceremony on Monday, reported E! News.
The 53rd annual show, termed as country music's biggest night, will pay special tribute to the genre's beloved female artists and the trailblazing trio of Underwood, Parton, and McEntire is, indeed, the perfect fit to preside over the star-studded evening.
Together, the three stars have nabbed 124 CMA nominations and 22 wins, with 11 of those trophies coming from the coveted Female Vocalist of the Year category. Not to mention, Parton and McEntire are also Country Music Hall of Fame members.
It's safe to say that they are one powerful group and we are in for one wild night of music.
"It's an incredible honour to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year," CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern shared in a statement.
"In addition to awarding the year's best and brightest in the genre, The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn't think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show," Trahern added.
So, mark your calendars as the nominations for the hotly anticipated show will be announced on the American TV show 'Good Morning America' on August 28.
The 2019 CMA Awards, held in Nashville, will air on ABC on November 13. (ANI)

