The cast and crew of web series 'Fixer'
The cast and crew of web series 'Fixer'

Cast of ALTBalaji's 'Fixer' claims attack by "drunk goons"

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:46 IST

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): The cast and crew of ALTBalaji's upcoming web series 'Fixer' have claimed that they were attacked by goons on Wednesday.
Actors Mahie Gill and Shabir Ahluwalia are a part of the show, however only the former was shooting when the alleged incident took place.
According to the producer of the show, Sakett Saawhney, the team had valid shooting permission, but some drunk goons disrupted them and attacked the crew.
"We were shooting in a factory with valid permissions since 7 am and suddenly around 4 pm some drunk goons came with sticks and rods and attacked our artist, technicians, and crew. They said that this is their location and we cannot shoot without their permission," Saawhney said.
"There was no scope for discussion, they manhandled women. The Senior Director of Photography (DOP) was injured in the manhandling and the director now has a dislocated shoulder," Saawhney concluded.
Mahie Gill said that as soon as the goons came near to attack her, she immediately ran towards her car and locked herself inside and "saw the rowdy people hitting crew members like animals".
"This is the first time I have seen people hitting in such a cruel manner. DOP sir has got stitches on his head. Soham, our director was beaten so badly that he literally fell on the ground and as the DOP sir intervened in between to protect Soham, they started beating him even harder," Gill explained.
The producer alleged that when they tried to seek help from the police patrol vehicle, which arrived on the spot after few minutes, the cops "harassed" them and did not allow them to collect belongings.
"They (police) said, come to court and then take your stuff. This is total harassment. We have consciously taken a call to not file a police complaint as you will call the other party, give them an NC (non-cognisable offense) and they will be out on bail," he said.
"We, on the other hand, will forever be running to the court and be branded as 'criminals'. It is harassment for the industry," Saawhney concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 23:14 IST

'Riverdale' to honour Luke Perry

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Iconic actor Luke Perry, known for 'Beverly Hills 90210' will receive a final farewell from his famous show, 'Riverdale.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:58 IST

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher respond to split report in a funny way

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Hollywood actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis responded in the most humorous way to a story published in a tabloid, claiming that the couple has broken up.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:03 IST

Royal couples part ways from their shared charity

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Royal couples Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William, Kate Middleton have parted ways from The Royal Foundation, which was their joint charity, on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:20 IST

Feature film planned on topless activist group - Femen

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Director-producer Darya Zhuk's next project is on the feminist protest group, Femen, famous for their topless protests.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:17 IST

Jennifer Lawrence found her soul mate in fiance Cooke Maroney: Source

Washington [USA], June 20 (ANI): Cooke Maroney is the ideal mate for Jennifer Lawrence, a source said about the couple who got engaged in February.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:36 IST

'Annabelle Comes Home' cast reveal about horror movies that...

Washington D.C, [USA], June 20 (ANI): While the star cast of the upcoming horror film 'Annabelle Comes Home' gears up to haunt the moviegoers this summer, they recently revealed about the films that sent chills down their spine.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:17 IST

Hrithik Roshan's family torturing Sunaina, alleges Kangana's sister

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): After making some shocking allegations against Hrithik Roshan's family on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Thursday alleged the family was torturing Sunaina (Hrithik's sister). She also claimed that Sunaina's number was not reachable and that sh

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:03 IST

'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' synonymous with me and my career: Akshay

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Known for its sensuous dance moves and romantic lyrics, the 90s hit number 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from 'Mohra' is surely a delight to watch even today. Making a revelation about the song, Akshay Kumar, who featured in the track alongside Raveena Tandon, said that the

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:42 IST

Singer Freddie Mercury's previously unreleased music video out!

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): And the show must go on. A previously unreleased version of late and legendary singer Freddie Mercury's song titled 'Time' has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 17:22 IST

WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman sends legal notice...

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman has sent a notice to Ranveer Singh for apparently using his catchphrase 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat', in a twisted manner.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 16:01 IST

Angelina Jolie speaks about pain of refugees

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Today on World Refugee Day, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has shared her thoughts on ways to help refugees around the world and improve their lives.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 15:58 IST

'Arjun Patiala' trailer out now, seems like a laugh riot

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): The trailer of upcoming comic drama 'Arjun Patiala' is out now and is sure to leave viewers in splits.

Read More
iocl