Catherine Zeta-Jones welcomes new four-legged fur-ball to her family

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 13 (ANI): Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones just made a new addition to her family in the form of an adorable looking puppy.

According to Fox News, the 50-year-old 'Rock of Ages' star introduced the new member to her fans on her Instagram account, where she posted a short picture and video montage of the cute fur-ball.

The caption of the Instagram post read: "Introducing glasTaylor Dou to the world."

Zeta-Jones revealed in the comments that the dog is a cross between a Maltese and a Poodle, or a Maltipoo.

The puppy would now join Zeta-Jones and her 75-year-old husband Michael Douglas along with their children Dylan and Carys --who are 19 and 16 years old respectively -- and also 41-year-old Cameron who is Michael's son from a previous marriage. (ANI)

