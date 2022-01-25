Cedric the Entertainer's 'The Neighborhood' renewed for season 5

Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): CBS's 'The Neighborhood' starring Cedric the Entertainer in the lead has been renewed for a fifth season by the broadcaster.

The sitcom that is also available to stream on various OTT platforms including Amazon Prime is one of the top-rated comedy shows on the broadcaster, as per Variety.



'The Neighborhood' stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighbourhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighbourliness.

Apart from Cedric, the show also stars Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan.

The series is produced by CBS Studios. Executive producers are Meg DeLoatch, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone. (ANI)

