Chadwick Boseman's high school to award scholarship in his honour

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): As tributes to Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman keep pouring in, the latest honour for the late 'Black Panther' star is all about education.

According to TMZ, Walter Mayfield, the principal at T L Hanna High School in South Carolina where the actor attended school told the outlet that they're forming the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship for a yearly honour to a deserving student.

Mayfield said the goal is to create a sustainable scholarship for years to come, and the school is aiming to raise USD100,000 toward that end. The principal also said that a bunch of people have already reached out for contributing to Chadwick's honour. People have come forward to contribute without even publicising the idea yet. It means that the school authorities are off to a good start.

TMZ has been told the school is trying to work with Boseman's family on the plan, and Mayfield feels it's essential that they should be involved to help formulate criteria for the award.

Chadwick's former H.S. basketball coach, Wayne Jones, is pushing for the school to retire the number he used to wear -- 32 -- in his memory.

Jones told TMZ that the cinematic superhero was an all-around solid player on the court who played four years on the varsity squad, and could do a little bit of everything. The High School T L Hanna has never retired a number before, but Principal Mayfield said that this is the time to consider it.

If the Boseman scholarship gets into place, it will be the second one in honour of a T L Hanna legend after Native American activist -- James "Radio" Kennedy. His scholarship goes to a student pursuing a career in special education.

The outlet reported earlier that Chadwick's South Carolina hometown is also set to honour him soon. (ANI)

