Channing Tatum to release first children's book 'The One and Only Sparkella'

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): American actor Channing Tatum is a proud dad and wants to honor his 7-year-old daughter by writing his first children's book.

The 40-year-old actor took to on Instagram Monday and announced the publication of his picture book 'The One and Only Sparkella' (Feiwel & Friends).

"Guys, I don't know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7-year-old daughter's room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what it is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading," Tatum wrote alongside a cheeky shirtless photo of him reading the picture book to stuffed animals while wearing a princess eye mask and fairy wings.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, the picture book, published by Feiwel & Friends, centers on a young girl named Ella who is teased on her first day of school for loving sparkly things. Despite what others say, Ella's dad encourages her to embrace who she is and wear her disco-ball shoes, shimmering backpack, and glittery ribbons in her hair.

"Channing Tatum's picture book debut is a charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter," Feiwel & Friends writes of the book.

The '21 Jump Street' star Tatum dedicates the book to his daughter Everly, whom he shares with actor and ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The dedication was shared with People Magazine, Tatum wrote, "To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known. You are my greatest teacher. He also writes: "This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl ... Wear whatever, dance, however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love."

The upcoming picture book features illustrations by Kim Barnes and marks Tatum's first venture in literature.

'The One and Only Sparkella' will be published on May 4, 2021. (ANI)

