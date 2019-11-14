Charlize Theron, Adam McKay to receive honours at Costume Designers Guild Awards

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The Costume Designers Guild on Wednesday decided to bestow the Spotlight Award to Charlize Theron, Distinguished Collaborator Award to Adam McKay and Distinguished Service Award to Mary Ellen Fields at this year's Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The trio will be conferred with the awards on January 28 next year at a gala ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. Apart from the above-mentioned names Michael Kaplan will receive the guild's Career Achievement Award, reported Deadline.

The Spotlight Award honours an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design, the guild said.

The Distinguished Collaborator Award honours individuals who demonstrate unwavering support of costume design and creative partnerships with costume designers.

While the Distinguished Service Award honours individuals whose specialties and talents contribute to the craft and art of costume design.

"Charlize Theron is a costume designer's dream, bringing integrity and style to every character she embodies, including her roles in Long Shot and Bombshell this year," said Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild.

Adding, he said, "Adam McKay is a visionary and one of the best storytellers of our time regardless of cast, genre, or platform, and the diversity of his body of work is astounding."

"Mary Ellen Fields is a much-loved member of the costume design community and is known for having magic fingers. So many of the pieces she has built over the years--from gowns to superhero costumes--are unspeakably beautiful. We are thrilled to honor these icons for their respect of and contributions to the art of costume design," Perez added. (ANI)

