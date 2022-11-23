Check out how Indian Army responded to Kerala couple's sweet wedding invitation

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 22 (ANI): A Kerala couple, whose handwritten wedding invitation to the Indian Army generated lot of interest on social media were felicitated for their adorable gesture.

The pair got invited to the Pangode military station here on Monday and felicitated by Brigadier Lalit Sharma, the Station Commander.

The Indian Army posted a picture of the Thiruvananthapuram couple's invitation on their Instagram page on Friday, and ever since then the picture has drawn a lot of eyeballs on social media.

The couple Rahul R Pillai and and Karthika KS got hitched on November 10 in Kerala's capital city.



To the left of their marriage invitation card, the pair penned a handwritten note to the Indian Army to thank them for their relentless service.

Beginning the letter with the salutation 'Dear Heroes,' the couple wrote: "We (Rahul and Karthika) are getting married on November 10th. We are truly thankful for your love, determination, and the true patriotism towards our country. We are truly thankful for love, determination, and patriotism towards our country. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you on our special day. We wish your presence and blessings. Thank you for protecting us".





The Indian Army took to its official social media handle of ADG PI to extend wishes to the pair.

The sweet handwritten note on the card caught the attention of social media and instantly went viral.

The social media posts on the invite got electrifying responses with a massive number of likes, and shares and won a lot of appreciation in the comment section.

"Best Wishes. #IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever," the army wrote in the caption and tagged the groom.

The couple was felicitated at the Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram and were welcomed at the Army Camp with a bouquet.

The Station Commander conveyed Army's deepest appreciation for their adorable marriage invite. The Station Commander interacted with the couple and presented a memento. He advised the couple to strive to contribute towards nation-building. He further added that "To be in uniform or not, the contribution of every citizen is valuable and that the Army's existence depends upon the citizens".



Rahul works as an Assistant Bank Manager in Coimbatore and Kartika is an IT professional at Technopark, Trivandrum. Both are B. Tech graduates. (ANI)

