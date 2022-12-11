Check out how TV actor Rubina Dilaik is vacationing this winter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): Television's beloved 'Choti Bahu' is out on a mountainous spree this winter season.

Actor Rubina Dilaik recently took to Instagram to share a bright and sunny video from her birthplace, Shimla.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



"#nofilter," the 'Ardh' actor wrote in the caption along with a mountain emoji.

The 33-year-old was seen with open hair, sporting a yellow sweater along with black leather pants, as she strolled beside a stream flowing through the mountains.

Fans were taken aback by the beauty of the place and by the actor alike. They took to the comment section to share their love with the 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actor.



"Mountains and your beauty, needs no filter," one user wrote.



"Chasmish! Pretty!" another user wrote.

The 'Saas Bina Sasural' actor also shared a shot from the same location on her Instagram stories, along with a video of her squatting beside the stream and playing with the gushing waters.

The Bigg Boss winner has been posting a series of posts from her winter escapade for the past week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6OVkhJ4YI/

Earlier, the 'Jeannie aur Juju' actor had shared a picture wearing a red beanie and similarly coloured sweater while posing for the lens in the middle of a trek.

She had also posted a picture with her husband, 'Luka Chuppi' actor Abhinav Shukla in a traditional Pahadi dress.

Rubina was last seen in the reality shows, 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10'. (ANI)