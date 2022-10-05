Check out how women celebrated 'Sindoor Khela' in West Bengal

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], October 5 (ANI): Women bid adieu to Goddess Durga with 'Sindoor Khela' on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi at a pandal in Birbhum, West Bengal.

On Vijay Dashmi, the last day of Durga Puja, married Bengali Hindu women apply sindoor on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offer sweets to her followed by applying sindoor on each other's faces.

#WATCH | Birbhum, West Bengal: Women take part in the 'Sindur Khela' ritual on the completion of Durga Puja on Vijaya Dashmi pic.twitter.com/g9ddsUgRWc — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022



Sindoor Khela is known as the 'vermillion game', and is celebrated by Bengali Hindu women. Traditionally, this ritual is intended for married women who are expected to follow a defined custom and procedure when doing Sindoor Khela in the belief that it will bring them good luck and long life for their husbands.

Applying sindoor is important for all married women, on this occasion they embrace that by celebrating 'sindoor khela'.

On this occasion, married women apply 'sindoor' on each other's faces. It is believed that you will have a long-married life if you have more amount of sindoor on your face.

Significance of 'Sindoor Khela'

Durga Puja is one of India's most important holidays, and Vijaya Dashami marks the culmination of the festivities. Durga Puja is the most important event in West Bengal.

This is a significant day for married women who look forward to it all year. People from the Bengali community offer vermilion to Maa Durga on this day. In addition, everyone in the huge pandal applies vermilion and wishes Durga Puja. This custom is known as 'Sindoor Khela.' After that, Sindoor Khela begins. In this, ladies apply vermilion to one other's feet, while others apply vermilion to each other's faces. (ANI)