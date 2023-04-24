Check out inside pictures of Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela's baby shower

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela who are soon to embrace parenthood had a grand baby shower hosted by their friends and family. On Monday, Mom-to-be Upsana shared celebration pictures on social media.

Upasana took to Instagram and posted a couple of photos where family members and close friends posed with the couple with a big smiles. Upasana wore a pink dress while Ram Charan wore a black shirt and trousers.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Soooo grateful for all the love. Thank you @sushmitakonidela @sreejakonidela, @smireddy_14 & @sarin_katta for having such lovely baby showers for us. Our baby is truly blessed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)



Sania Mirza, Allu Arjun and Kanika Kapoor were among the guests at the baby shower party.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram Story and dropped a picture with Upasana. He wrote, "So happy for my sweetest Upsi @UpasanaKamineniKonidela."



Sania Mirza and Kanika Kapoor also took to Instagram Story and shared some glimpses of the party.







Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

Earlier, Upasna took to Twitter to clarify that their first baby's delivery will take place in India.

Dating for several years, the duo tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other in thick and thin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan made a special appearance in Salman Khan and Venkatesh in the Yentamma song from the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

He will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani. (ANI)