Check out Kate Middleton's adorable post on Mother's Day

London [UK], March 19 (ANI): In honour of the annual British holiday known as 'Mothering Sunday' aka Mother's Day, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton took to her official Instagram page that she shares with her husband Prince William to wish her beautiful kids.

In the first photo which she shared, Kate is seen sitting on a tree with her three kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The caption of the photo read, "Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours," accompanied by a red heart emoticon.

In the second photo, Kate is seen holding Prince Louis in her arms.



Check out the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp99RBWtx_V/

Prince William and Kate Middleton got engaged in October 2010 while on holiday in Kenya. They got married on April 29, 2011, in Westminster Abbey.

The couple embraced parenthood in 2013 with the birth of Prince George. They welcomed Princess Charlotte in 2015 and their third child Prince Louis in 2018.

Talking about Mother's Day, it is celebrated on different dates, in different countries. In the UK, Mother's Day is observed on the fourth Sunday of Lent in the United Kingdom. The date of Mother's Day changes every year, just as the date of Lent does. (ANI)

