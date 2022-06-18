Chef Vicky Ratnani conducts culinary workshop, prepares three signature dishes

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 17 (ANI): Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani on Friday, displayed his perfect culinary skills while conducting a live and interactive workshop in Gurugram's INOX ArdeeMall. He prepared three of his signature recipes right on the spot.



The workshop was hosted by INOX Leisure Ltd (INOX), where Ratnani cooked some delicious Shangdong Noodles, Pulled Soya Chap Mexican Burger and Makhana Bhel at the premises. The workshop was attended by well-known food bloggers of Gurugram, along with devout food lovers, who savoured the lip-smacking delicacies.



All the dishes prepared by Vicky Ratnani belonged to the special gourmet menu of INOX Insignia. It offers a variety of scrumptious cuisines from India, Italy, and other local, oriental and continental gourmet dishes. Some of the appetizing food offered by INOX Insignia include Twice Baked Khichdi, Reloaded Nachos, Pizzas, Pasta and Loaded Potato wedges to name a few. (ANI)

