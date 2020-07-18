'Chernobyl' win big at virtual BAFTA TV Craft Awards; scoops seven prizes

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): HBO and Sky's nuclear drama 'Chernobyl' was the big winner at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards on Friday (local time) after taking home prizes in seven categories.
The 2019 released historical drama revolves around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986. The explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was one of the world's worst man-made catastrophes.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award ceremony was hosted by Stephen Mangan from a socially-distanced studio and broadcasted as-live on BAFTA's social media channels.
The gala event was earlier scheduled to take place in April, however, was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, this year's BAFTA TV Craft awards moved to an online format.
BBC and HBO's Philip Pullman adaptation 'His Dark Materials' which got a nomination for five prizes, have won two awards, while Aisling Bea won in the Breakthrough Talent category for her writing debut 'This Way Up'.
Here is the complete list of auteurs, who have won BAFTA TV Awards on Friday:
Breakthrough Talent -- Aisling Bea (Writer)
Costume Design -- Odile Dicks-Mireaux
Director: Factual --Arthur Cary
Director: Fiction --Johan Renck
Director: Multi-Camera --Janet Fraser Crook
Editing: Factual--Michael Harte
Editing: Fiction-- Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey
Entertainment Craft Team -- David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley, Patrick Doherty
Make Up & Hair Design -- Loz Schiavo
Original Music-- Hildur Gudnadottir
Photography: Factual --Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne, John Shier
Photography & Lighting: Fiction -- Jakob Ihre
Production Design--Luke Hull, Claire Levinson-Gendler
Scripted Casting -- Des Hamilton
Sound: Factual -- Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins
Sound Team -- Battle Of The Brass Bands
Sound: Fiction -- Sound Team
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects-- Framestore, Painting Practice, Real Sfx, Russell Dodgson
Titles & Graphic Identity-- Elastic, Painting Practice
Writer: Comedy--Jamie Demetriou
Writer: Drama-- Jesse Armstrong (ANI)
