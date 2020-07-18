'Chernobyl' win big at virtual BAFTA TV Craft Awards; scoops seven prizes

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): HBO and Sky's nuclear drama 'Chernobyl' was the big winner at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards on Friday (local time) after taking home prizes in seven categories.

The 2019 released historical drama revolves around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986. The explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was one of the world's worst man-made catastrophes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award ceremony was hosted by Stephen Mangan from a socially-distanced studio and broadcasted as-live on BAFTA's social media channels.

The gala event was earlier scheduled to take place in April, however, was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, this year's BAFTA TV Craft awards moved to an online format.

BBC and HBO's Philip Pullman adaptation 'His Dark Materials' which got a nomination for five prizes, have won two awards, while Aisling Bea won in the Breakthrough Talent category for her writing debut 'This Way Up'.

Here is the complete list of auteurs, who have won BAFTA TV Awards on Friday:

Breakthrough Talent -- Aisling Bea (Writer)

Costume Design -- Odile Dicks-Mireaux

Director: Factual --Arthur Cary

Director: Fiction --Johan Renck

Director: Multi-Camera --Janet Fraser Crook

Editing: Factual--Michael Harte

Editing: Fiction-- Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey

Entertainment Craft Team -- David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley, Patrick Doherty

Make Up & Hair Design -- Loz Schiavo

Original Music-- Hildur Gudnadottir

Photography: Factual --Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne, John Shier

Photography & Lighting: Fiction -- Jakob Ihre

Production Design--Luke Hull, Claire Levinson-Gendler

Scripted Casting -- Des Hamilton

Sound: Factual -- Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins

Sound Team -- Battle Of The Brass Bands

Sound: Fiction -- Sound Team

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects-- Framestore, Painting Practice, Real Sfx, Russell Dodgson

Titles & Graphic Identity-- Elastic, Painting Practice

Writer: Comedy--Jamie Demetriou

Writer: Drama-- Jesse Armstrong (ANI)

