Chicago Police release video showing Jussie Smollett with rope around his neck

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): The ongoing release of documents related to actor Jussie Smollett's case, saw another release made by the Chicago Police department on Monday.

In a new video released by the police department, Smollett is seen with a rope around his neck, reported People.

The latest release is the recording of the moment when one of their officers entered the actor's residence after he reported being attacked by two men.

The officer in the video asks Smollett whether he wants to remove that white rope wrapped around his neck on which Smollett replied, "Yeah, I do, I just wanted you all to see it. There's bleach on me. They poured bleach on me."

Later, someone is heard saying 'turn it off' in the background.

The police department has released about 70 hours of video footage all in connection with the case.

Prior to the release of this footage, the department released the details of the call made on the day of the attack reported by the actor.

In another document released earlier, it was revealed that prosecutors already told police detectives that a possible deal of acquitting the actor was in work before charges against him were dropped in March.

In January, the 'Empire' actor had reported that he was attacked by two masked men in January and they yelled racial slurs against him for he is black and gay.

Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts by the city of Chicago. However, the charges were dropped as he forfeited USD 10,000 and agreed to do some community service.

Later, he was sued by the city of Chicago for USD 130,000 in order to recover the costs incurred during his investigations. (ANI)

