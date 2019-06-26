Chicago Police releases web searches of those involved in Jussie Smollett attack

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): New documents released by the Chicago Police Department in actor Jussie Smollett's case shed light on the browsing history of those involved in the attack. They googled the actor's name over 50 times.

In January, the 'Empire' actor had reported that he was attacked by two masked men in January and they shouted racial slurs against him for he is black and gay.

Following the day of the attack reported by the actor, the freshly released documents titled 'Smollett search' show 'Jussie Smollett' and 'Juss' being searched about 57 times, reported Page Six.

The released documents include electronic data from Smollett and the brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo, who were reportedly paid USD 2500 to attack the actor.

The actor's attorneys have said that these web searches belong to the Osundairo brothers.

The recently released web history includes visits to articles from several outlets pertaining to Smollett's case and an article about how a Post reporter found a bottle of hot sauce that reeked of bleach at the scene of the alleged crime.

Chicago Police department also released a video which shows Smollett with a rope wrapped around his neck. The clip is of the moment when one of their officers entered the actor's residence after he reported the attack.

Prior to the release of this footage, the department released the details of the call made on the day of the attack reported by the actor.

In another document released earlier, it was revealed that prosecutors already told police detectives that a possible deal of acquitting the actor was in work before charges against him were dropped in March.

Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts by the city of Chicago. However, the charges were dropped as he forfeited USD 10,000 and agreed to do some community service.

Later, he was sued by the city of Chicago for USD 130,000 in order to recover the costs incurred during his investigations. (ANI)

