Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR condole demise of veteran Telugu actor Jamuna

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The entire Telugu film industry was left in shock and tributes began to pour as veteran Telugu actor and former MP Jamuna passed away at the age of 86 on Friday. She was suffering from old-age-related illness.

Celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR among others took to social media to convey their condolences on her death.

Jr NTR remembered her as the queen of the Telugu film industry and wrote in Telugu, "She continued as Maharani in the Telugu film industry for almost 30 years. She left an incredible mark on our minds with many memorable films like Gundamma Katha, Missamma and many more diverse characters. May your soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Jamuna's family."

daadaapu gaa 30 sNvtsraalu telugu sinimaa iNddsttrii loo mhaaraanni laa konsaagaaru. guNddmm kth, missmm laaNtti ennoo mrupuraani citraalu, mrennoo vaividhymain paatrltoo maa mnsulloo cerpleeni mudr veesaaru.



— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 27, 2023



Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted in Telugu, "The news of senior heroine Jamuna passing away is very sad. She is a multi-lingual actress. Though her mother tongue is Kannada, she left an incredible mark in the hearts of Telugu people with many successful films."

— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 27, 2023



Mahesh Babu said he would remember her for all her iconic roles. He wrote, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Jamuna garu. Will fondly remember her for all her iconic roles and her immense contribution to the industry. My condolences to her family and loved ones."

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 27, 2023



Producer Neelima Guna tweeted, "Rest in peace legendary actress Jamuna garu, your portrayal of 'Satyabhama' will forever be etched in our hearts. A woman of grace and substance, you shall remain iconic (sic)."

— Neelima Guna (@neelima_guna) January 27, 2023



Actor Vishnu Manchu tweeted, "Jamuna Garu. One of most beautiful woman with a childlike heart, a legend in Telugu cinema. Will miss her dearly."

— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) January 27, 2023



Jamuna was born in Hampi of present-day Karnataka to Nippani Srinivasa Rao and Kowsalya Devi.

During the span of her almost seven-decade-long career, she acted in 198 films in Telugu and other south Indian languages. The late actor joined the Congress party in the 1980s but ultimately quit it. She had been an MP from Rajahmundry in 1989.

As per reports, Jamuna was married to the late Professor Juluri Ramana Rao, a zoology professor, and they had a son, Vamsee Juluri and a daughter, Sravanthi. (ANI)