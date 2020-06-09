Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, TFI members to meet Andhra CM to discuss film shooting amid COVID-19

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Many TFI (Telugu Film Industry) stars, including actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, along with other directors and producers, reached Gannavaram airport on a special flight from Hyderabad to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Joined by producers D Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, C Kalyan, and directors Trivikram Srinivas, SS Rajamouli, the actors would meet CM at his Amaravati residence today.

The Telugu industry's bigwigs are likely to discuss the issues of cinema shooting, the opening of theatres and so on with the Chief Minister, in the light of the COVID-19 crisis.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, implemented on March 25, the routine operations of several film industries across the country had come to halt. (ANI)

