Chris Harriosn, Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland
Chris Harriosn, Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Chris Harrison will not officiate Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland's wedding

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Wells Adams put to rest all speculation about American TV show host Chris Harrison officiating his wedding with Sarah Hyland.
The 35-year-old cleared the air and revealed that their wedding will not be officiated by Harrison.
"Probably not. I think we've got a couple of cool ideas for that ... But Chris will definitely be there for sure," Us Weekly quoted the actor as saying on the 'The LadyGang' podcast on Tuesday.
Adams also revealed that his wedding will be a "gigantic" affair. However, he regards the planning of the affair to be the Hyland's "call."
"I think that ... I'm involved in the decision-making process, but ... It's not like we're launching nuclear missiles where we both have to turn a key."
"I'm like the assistant to be like, 'Yeah, you can turn the key now,'" he joked.
The couple started dating in November 2017 and exchanged rings in July. Hyland shared the happy news through Instagram. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:32 IST

Bollywood remembers a 'fierce leader', 'great orator' in Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences continued to pour in from Bollywood celebrities for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who breathed her last after a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:14 IST

Ireland Baldwin praises cousin Hailey Baldwin and Justin...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American model Ireland Baldwin recently made a remark on her cousin Hailey Baldwin's marriage with Justin Bieber.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:30 IST

Emma Watson teams up with Time's Up to launch workplace sexual...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Former 'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson is teaming up with 'Time's Up' and 'Rights of Women' organisation to launch legal advice hotline for women in the UK who have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:29 IST

Disney to reboot classic films for streaming service Disney+

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): After the massive success of reimagining some of Disney's classic films, the studio decided to reboot some films for its upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:00 IST

Tyler Cameron skips court proceeding regarding his accident case

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): 'Bachelorette' finalist Tyler Cameron who recently made headlines for his late-night date with the supermodel Gigi Hadid, didn't show up at a court in Florida on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:00 IST

Ranveer Singh in awe of beautiful landscape on sets of '83,'...

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk Ranveer Singh who is in London for the shooting of his upcoming film '83,' shared a behind-the-scene-picture from the sets of the movie.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 08:41 IST

Likes Billie Eilish more than me: Camila Cabello on her sister

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): While American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello might have earned a name internationally, her younger sister Sofia Cabello is a bigger fan of Billie Eilish than she is of her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:31 IST

Honest leader, selfless soul: B-town mourns demise of Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences poured in from all quarters of the world following the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and members of the film fraternity too expressed grief over the 67-year-old BJP stalwart's demise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:30 IST

Toni Morrison, Noble Prize-winning author dies at 88

Washington DC [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, the renowned author of acclaimed novels such as "Beloved" and "Song of Solomon," died at the age of 88, her family said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:01 IST

Cameron Diaz reflects on marriage with Benji Madden, calls it...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American actor Cameron Diaz reflected upon her relationship with husband Benji Madden four years after their wedding.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:55 IST

'Thor' director Taika Waititi to receive TIFF's Ebert Director Award

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Director Taika Waititi is set to receive the prestigious Toronto Film Festival's Ebert Director Award that recognises and honours filmmakers for their outstanding contribution to cinema.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:23 IST

Jennifer Aniston recalls her 'Friends' days, says 'I miss that time'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): You are not the only one who miss 'Friends'. Fifteen years after the beloved sitcom came to an end, Jennifer Aniston reveals she, too, feels nostalgic and "misses that time a lot".

Read More
iocl