Chris Harrison will not officiate Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland's wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Wells Adams put to rest all speculation about American TV show host Chris Harrison officiating his wedding with Sarah Hyland.

The 35-year-old cleared the air and revealed that their wedding will not be officiated by Harrison.

"Probably not. I think we've got a couple of cool ideas for that ... But Chris will definitely be there for sure," Us Weekly quoted the actor as saying on the 'The LadyGang' podcast on Tuesday.

Adams also revealed that his wedding will be a "gigantic" affair. However, he regards the planning of the affair to be the Hyland's "call."

"I think that ... I'm involved in the decision-making process, but ... It's not like we're launching nuclear missiles where we both have to turn a key."

"I'm like the assistant to be like, 'Yeah, you can turn the key now,'" he joked.

The couple started dating in November 2017 and exchanged rings in July. Hyland shared the happy news through Instagram. (ANI)

