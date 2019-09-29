Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson enjoy rare public date night

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Actress Dakota Johnson and singer Chris Martin stepped out for a rare public appearance together at the 'Place for Peace' event in New York on Friday.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress rocked a multicoloured patterned dress while Martin chose a white collared shirt with a black tie, reported People.

The duo has been linked since 2017, looked at ease during the event. In one photo, Johnson could be seen placing her hand sweetly on Martin's knee.

Johnson and the 'Coldplay' lead singer first sparked romance rumours after they were spotted on a mid-October 2017 sushi date in Los Angeles, and a source told People in April that the two are "pretty serious."

"Dakota has been filming out of state, but most weekends she comes back to Malibu to spend time with Chris," the source said at the time. "They are very low-key together. They usually have friends over and rarely go out."

The couple's outing came the same day as Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow's 47th birthday.

Paltrow was married to the singer for 11 years before "consciously uncoupling" in 2014. The ex-couple shares two children together- a daughter Apple and a son Moses.

Last month, Martin and Johnson were spotted on a double date in the Hamptons, New York with Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk. (ANI)

