Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate first Thanksgiving as married couple

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 01 (ANI): Actor Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are celebrating their first Thanksgiving together as a married couple.

The happy couple spent the festive holiday with Pratt's son and Schwarzenegger's family at her mother Maria Shriver's house, reported E-News.

Schwarzenegger's uncle Robert F Kennedy Jr shared an adorable snap of the whole family on Instagram and wrote, "Game Night at Shrivers. Thanks, Maria!"

According to Schwarzenegger's Instagram Stories, the family spent the night playing charades.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, 29-year-old Schwarzenegger took a few moments on Instagram to gush over her husband and open up about what she's extra thankful for this year. "Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones. I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, travelling and missing loved ones," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption, alongside a photo of her and Pratt bike riding."

"Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time," she added. "This holiday is my second favourite holiday (Christmas has my # 1 spot) and I love the message around this holiday of being thankful, but also gathering together with your friends, family and those who don't have a place to go," she added. (ANI)

