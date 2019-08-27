Chris Pratt shares his happiness of marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): American actor Chris Pratt, who tied the knot with author Katherine Schwarzenegger, has shared his happiness and gratefulness to have found her.

"Aww, man, I'm lucky," the 40-year-old 'Guardians of the Galaxy 'told Entertainment Tonight, reported by Us Weekly at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, where he was seen promoting his new animated film, 'Onward' with Tom Holland.

"God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great."

The couple got hitched in June in Montecito, California after six months of dating.

"I love it, man. I'm so grateful. Life is very good," he said while talking about his married life.

The couple honeymooned in Hawaii after their nuptials and Pratt celebrated his milestone birthday that same month.

On Saturday, Chris promoted his upcoming film, in which he and Holland voice two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot. (ANI)

