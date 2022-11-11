Chris Rock's next stand-up special to livestream directly on Netflix

Washington [US], November 11 (ANI): Chris Rock is set to become the first ever comedian to have a comedy special directly livestream on Netflix, the streamer recently announced.

According to Variety, though details about the project have been kept under wraps, the special is expected to air globally in early 2023.

Netflix and Rock have previously collaborated for the comedian's 2018 special 'Tamborine'. Alongside Dave Chappelle, he also appeared at the streamer's "Netflix Is a Joke" comedy festival earlier in 2022.



"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," said Robbie Praw, Netflix's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, he added, "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch."

Overall this will be Rock's seventh stand-up special. He previously released five specials with HBO, including 'Bigger & Blacker' and 'Bring the Pain'.

Variety has reported that Rock is currently on his Ego Death world tour, with shows planned through the remainder of the year in California, Texas, and Washington. He will co-headline a number of those dates with Chappelle. (ANI)

