Chrissy Teigen dedicates heart-warming birthday post to husband John Legend

Washington [US], December 29 (ANI): American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen marked her husband-singer John Legend's 43rd birthday by sharing a heartwarming video on social media.

Chrissy posted an adorable tribute to Legend in honour of his big day on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

In a short video of her cuddling her husband and kissing his ear, she whispered, "Happy birthday to my Bear. Happy Birthday, Bear."

"Thank you," the birthday boy sweetly replied.





She also shared a note on her Instagram handle that read, "happy birthday to my forever. I am lucky to have known you 16(!!) of your 43 years and I still wish it were more. I picked the most kind-hearted man, the best father, and most talented human being around, which is truly a testament to me! Anyhoo i love you more than a caption could capture. More than a boomerang could wrangle. I love you I love you."



The birthday love comes after the couple celebrated Christmas with their children, daughter 5-year-old Luna Simone, and 3-year-old son Miles Theodore, last week. They shared a cute photo of their kids dressed up for the holiday on Instagram.

Legend previously opened up to People magazine about his family's holiday plans at Nordstrom's A Legendary Holiday event at Nordstrom's flagship store in New York City.

"Christmas is all about the kids," Legend explained. "We don't like to do much for each other because we have birthdays, we have Valentine's Day, we have our anniversary."

Last month, the couple -- who got married in 2013 -- also celebrated Teigen's birthday in style with a pyjama party. (ANI)

