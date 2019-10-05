Chrissy Teigen (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Chrissy Teigen faces criticism for her new tattoo

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:28 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen faced backlash on Thursday when she flaunted her new tattoo on social media.
The former swimsuit model debuted a series of small numbers on her inner-forearm. A close-up shot of the new ink revealed the birthdates of her husband, singer John Legend (12/28/78), daughter, Luna (4/14/16), and son, Miles (5/16/18) in a barcode-style font.
However, the tattoo was not welcomed by some of her fans who took to the comment section and were less enthusiastic about it.
"Is anyone else a little bothered by the fact that she got a series of numbers on her forearm? Is the Holocaust really that far removed from our reality? Anyone??" one of the users commented under the picture.
Another user chimed in and wrote, "I'm honestly shocked at how few people are making the Holocaust connection. Are forearm number tattoos not as disrespectful as they used to be?"?
While many of her followers and fans thought her new tattoo was unique.
"The ultimate mnemonic device!" Legend wrote in the comments section of the post, while comedian David Spade got in on the banter, adding: "I use these lotto numbers, too. Small world."
However, other social media followers were less enthused.
"Chrissy, I love you," one commenter said. "I just wish people were more aware of the connection to the Holocaust when they elect to get forearm tattoos of numbers." Another commenter echoed the sentiment, writing, "I think this would make any Jewish person very uncomfortable even if unintentionally."
According to Fox News, Teigen's tattoo was done by celebrity artist Daniel Winter. Teigen can add herself to a long list of Hollywood notables sporting his designs, including Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, and Busy Phillips. (ANI)

