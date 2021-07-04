Chrissy Teigen flies to Italy with family after cyberbullying controversy

Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): Chrissy Teigen with her family- husband John Legend and kids have escaped to Italy after her recent cyberbullying scandal begun to die down.

The 35-year-old model shared pictures of her getaway on Instagram featuring herself with her husband Legend, captioning one snap as, "John plus high waisted pants plus me in flats makes him extremely pleased with himself."

The 'Cravings' author also shared adorable photos of her 5-year-old daughter Luna, and 3-year-old son Miles on the photo-sharing platform. Miles was seen enjoying his pizza while daughter Luna looked uninterested in the meal.

"A tale of two diners," Teigen captioned the two photos.







She also shared a photo of herself before the Leaning Tower of Pisa, captioning the shot "I feel like it's getting straighter."



The family getaway comes weeks after Teigen returned to social media with a public apology following accusations of bullying TV personality Courtney Stodden.

"I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others -- and more than just a few -- who I need to say I'm sorry to. I'm in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It's like my own version of that show 'My Name is Earl!' I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don't think I'd like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say while apologizing through sobs," she tweeted at that time.

She further denied, accusations made by designer Michael Costello, who claimed her bullying left him suicidal. However, rubbishing the accusations, Teigen called the statements were "fictional." (ANI)

