Chrissy Teigen, Image courtesy: Instagram

Chrissy Teigen goes to library for first time in 23 years and is blown away!

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen went to the public library for the first time in 23 years and opened up about how great the experience was.
While the 33-year-old model is busy raising two kids and publishing best-selling cookbooks, Teigen has forgotten to do one thing - go to the library and when she did, she made sure to detail how much fun she had.
Teigen revealed on Twitter that after over two decades, she finally visited a public library with her 3-year-old daughter Luna and she loved it.
"I just went to the public library for the first time in *23* years. I could not believe my eyes. Did group storytelling with Luna, ran around hiding in nooks and crannies, got inspired by 1 million cookbooks and spotted many a difference in a highlights magazine. was awesome," Teigen wrote.

The model's tweet was in response to another user that was defending a girl being shamed for going to the library and becoming a public library member.
"Why are we hating on this wholesome content? I go to the library like every other week and I still get f---- jazzed about it every time. they're very cool!!!" the user wrote, which prompted the model to respond about her own library experience, which has since garnered 45,000 likes and 1900 retweets.
In a second tweet, she added, "Seriously. Go to the library. It's a delight."
She also noted the simplicity of a public library in her third tweet, writing, "I walked in and was like 'wait you can just....walk in?' then I walked out and was like 'wait you can just walk out?'"
Known for her sense of humour and witty responses, Teigen has tended to be a victim of mother-shaming from social media trolls. However, the model never backs down and always responds like a boss.
In June, the model shared a sweet video of daughter Luna making her first trip to the dentist, and critics immediately trolled Teigen in the comments section.
"What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a yr old," one user quickly responded.
But Teigen, who also shares a 14-year-old son Miles with husband John Legend, seemed to have already braced herself for criticism, responding to the comment like a badass, she wrote, "Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me."
The 33-year-old star admitted on the Today show in November that while she tries to not give any heed, online criticism does affect her, reported People.
"It definitely gets to me. Certain days it gets to me more than other days. And I realized if I read Twitter too early when I wake up, I tend to be like, a little more moody with it and things get to me more," she said.
The model recently spent some quality time with her family after sharing that she hasn't been feeling like her best self lately. (ANI)

