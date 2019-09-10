Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen reacts on Donald Trump's 'filthy-mouthed wife' comment

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): American Model Chrissy Teigen had a befitting reply for President Donald Trump who addressed her husband John Legend as "boring musician" and called her his "filthy-mouthed wife".
Teigen's response came to the President's tweet which read, "Now that it (First Step Act) is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician John Legend, and his filthy-mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed."
The model in response, tweeted, "Lol what a p-sy ass bitch. Tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president."

A few moments after, the 'Cravings' cookbook author uploaded a picture of herself sitting on the floor of her living room, making a personalized sign for her 3-year-old daughter Luna's second year of preschool.
"Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the p-sy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day," she wrote.

Teigen added that she is "cackling" at the "pointless addition" of her in Trump's tweet.
"The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot be a bitch," she added.

Meanwhile, Legend who according to the President is "boring", tweeted, "Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody-ANYBODY-will praise you."

Adding more to his hit back, the 'All of Me' singer added, "Please praise this man. He needs you. Your country needs you, Melania." (ANI)

