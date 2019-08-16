Chrissy Teigen shares how to battle internet hate, trolls

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): It's no secret that American model Chrissy Teigen is the queen of Twitter and what's better than getting some tips and tricks from the pro on how to battle internet burnout.

While the 33-year-old model is busy raising two kids and publishing best-selling cookbooks, Teigen is also one of the most active users on Twitter.

Whether she's trolling her husband John Legend or slamming the social media haters, the star is a master of the social media game. Still, the model knows when it's time to take a break and how to battle with the internet hate, reported E! News.

The model shared her tips to avoid social media burnout in a new interview with Bazaar, as cited by E! News.

According to Teigen, while it's okay to be an active social media user, it's equally important to find a balance and put your phone down every once in a while.

"It's important to find that balance. My kids now take away a lot of my time, so I'm able to give myself that break. But there are times where I cannot put my phone down. We don't get a break from news these days, but putting my phone down, going out and playing with my kids, and just trying to forget about things for a moment is really important," the model shared.

The 33-year-old model also revealed that it's important to curate your own feed and use the mute button when necessary.

"Using the mute feature on Twitter is incredibly important. It's important to curate your own feed because what we're seeing is all up to us, right? It's who we follow and not something that you can get away from, really. For me, the second I hear certain trigger words, I just turn my brain off and I'm like, nope, I'm not finishing this video. I can't hear what he has to say anymore. There are certain things that I've trained myself not to listen to anymore and it helps a lot," Teigen continued.

Teigen also said that taking care of your mental health is vital and it's okay to "just be offline." The star feels one doesn't have to "always be on the grid."

"You have to take care of your own personal mental health," Teigen said. "There's some days that you can take it and that's great, but on the days you can't, it's fine to just be offline. You don't have to always be on the grid," she added.

Teigen shared that she doesn't just take care of her own screen time but she's also monitoring how much time her children spend on their devices.

"You have to keep them involved in things they love and be a master at distraction. Luna will beg to use my phone, like beg, in bed because there's an app she loves," she told the outlet.

However, the model said there are certain situations, like eating out at a restaurant or flying on an airplane, when the devices are "going to help those surrounding us."

"We are not those people that are like, 'No screen time'. So, you try to download all the coolest learning activities so at least they're learning something," she said.

However, she still tries to keep them engaged in other activities when possible. While children might protest, Teigen said, "kids are only crazy about something for a minute."

"So if you can get through a minute of that screaming and begging while you think of something else like an art project, a book or stickers, they forget they even wanted it in the first place," she said.

"You have to get super amped about something else and they will match that excitement, and that's how you deal with it," the social media pro added.

The model recently spent some quality time with her family after sharing that she hasn't been feeling like her best self lately. (ANI)

