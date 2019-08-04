Chrissy Teigen with her husband John Legend and their children (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Chrissy Teigen with her husband John Legend and their children (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen spends quality time with her family

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen wants to keep it real with her fans. The model spent some quality time with her family after sharing that she hasn't been feeling like her ''best self'' lately.
The 33-year-old supermodel opened up about how she's been feeling lately. And while many of her followers are used to seeing a more hilarious and bubbly Chrissy, she shared that hasn't been the case.
"I haven't been feeling like my best self lately. Like pretty super below it. I think I have an ulcer. Also, I'm super cranky. And tired. Don't tell me to go to the doctor. I will. But I still need help with the cranky part: (is there a cranky dr," she captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of herself at the beach.
She continued in the comment section, "I just realized I ordered a golden milk latte from sunlife organic 3 days ago and I gave my name and just left. I think I need to eat really bland things for a month. I eat so spicy and garlicy and acidic. My stomach is so mad at me. I think my organs are 1/1000th of a millimeter thick and about to go.
She closed her post with a simple message, "Love u guys."

However, it seems like spending some quality time with her husband John Legend and their two children, Luna and Miles, have helped her to brighten up her mood.
In a post, earlier, she shared a sweet photo with her 1-year-old son and their puppy. "Yesterday was a good day. HBD paul the dog," she said.
Additionally, the mother-of-two has been uploading snaps of her beach getaway with her family.
"Rascals, in descending order of rascality," the cookbook author wrote, alongside a photo of her carrying her little nuggets.
Despite not feeling like herself lately, it looks like Chrissy has found the perfect medicine in her family. (ANI)

