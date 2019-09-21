Christie Brinkley and Wendy Williams
Christie Brinkley and Wendy Williams

Christie Brinkley reacts to Wendy Williams' claims she faked her injury

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:15 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Supermodel Christie Brinkley has responded to TV host Wendy Williams' claims that she had faked her recent arm and wrist injury, appealing the latter to "be kind".
The supermodel revealed on 'The Talk' that she and Williams have been friendly for years and Williams called her during some of the talk show diva's darkest moments, reported Page Six.
"Wendy Williams started this rumour, which was stunning to me because I've been on Wendy's show a couple of times," she said.
"For some reason she liked me, and she would call on me to support her in tough times," she added.
She went on to explain her injuries obtained while rehearsing for 'Dancing with the Stars'.
Brinkley then thanked Sharon Osbourne, one of the presenters of the show, for calling Wendy out on Tuesday's show before addressing Williams herself, saying, "My message to Wendy is, it's so much more fun to be kind. Try it," Page Six quoted her.
As for Williams, she still does not buy it.
"I'm sorry, girl. You know I love you, Christie," Williams responded. "I see you with your cast. I'm not gonna double down on what I said, but what I will do is apologize if I hurt your feelings. But my opinion still stands." (ANI)

