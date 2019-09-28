Christie Brinkley shuts down Wendy Williams' by posting injury photos

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Supermodel Christie Brinkley who previously responded to TV host Wendy Williams' claims that she had faked her recent injury by appealing the latter to "be kind" has now posted several photos of her injuries obtained during 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal.

"It goes against my better judgement to acknowledge haters and conspiracy theorists but because this involves my precious daughter I'm setting the record straight," Brinkley wrote on Instagram.

"It's sad that we live in a time where the truth is not as scintillating as hurtful lies," she added.



Brinkley continued, "Thank you for being such an amazing daughter @sailorbrinkleycook for overcoming your fears to step in I'm so proud of you! But I STILL want my favorite jeans back!"

Last week, Williams said that he believed the supermodel was exaggerating her injuries, during her popular daytime talk show.

Later, Williams apologised for hurting Brinkley but stuck to her guns. (ANI)