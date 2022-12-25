Christmas 2022: King Charles in late Queen's favourite place Sandringham

London [UK], December 25 (ANI): King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are in Sandringham to celebrate Christmas this year.

Late Queen Elizabeth loved coming to Sandringham and it was also one of her favourite places.

According to People Magazine, throughout her reign, the monarch would travel by train from London to Norfolk to celebrate Christmas at the estate. She would typically remain at Sandringham until the early February anniversary of both her father King George VI's passing and her coronation.

However, the royal family was separated for the previous two Christmases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast to other family members, the Queen and Prince Philip spent the holiday at Windsor Castle in 2020. Charles and Camilla joined Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle last year after plans to return to Sandringham were abandoned due to an increase in coronavirus infections.



Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward are all joining King Charles and Camilla at Sandringham for his first Christmas as a monarch.

According to People Magazine, the royal family visits St. Mary Magdalene Cathedral for service every Christmas and then meets well-wishers. After that, they return to Sandringham to partake in a traditional turkey holiday feast.

Meanwhile, despite the explosive docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the British royal family is standing as one and continues to be 'united'.

Arthur Edwards, a longtime royal photographer, recently told Page Six that Harry may say whatever he wants, but that 'it won't change anything' for the family.

According to Page Six, Edwards, who has been snapping photos of the royals since 1977, recently attended the 'Royal Carols: Together for Christmas' concert at Westminster Abbey where the family, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, walk down the aisle together.

"Them walking united down the aisle together, both families just gave all the message to anybody they want to know: This family is united," he said. (ANI)

