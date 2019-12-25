Christmas for Deepika, Ranveer is all love and laughter

New Delhi (India), Dec 25 (ANI): Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Christmas was full of love and laughter as the couple on Wednesday shared their adorable pictures on Instagram wishing fans a "Merry Christmas".

In one picture shared by Deepika, the two were seen holding each other while both of them share cute eye contact.



"Merry Christmas from us! (for personalised Christmas Tree decoration services kindly contact Deepika & Co)! #merrychristmas," Padukone captioned the post.

In the picture shared by Ranveer Singh, the actor was seen placing a peck on Padukone's head while she was seen smiling for the camera.



Expressing his endless love for her 'Mastaani', Singh captioned the post, "All I want for Christmas."

The duo is known for sharing endearing posts for each other on social media. (ANI)

